Pet friendly dispensaries in Dunsmuir, California
Results 1-30 of 475
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- MED & RECPacific Paradise2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins97.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Shopping here feels like being a kid visiting your friend’s house whose mom is kind of scared/anxious of you being in her house but will never actually say she thinks you’re weird out loud. Like she’s still really nice and includes you despite the concerned looks she gives you that see from the corner of your eye every once in a while. 10/10 this place is my go to.read full review
- RECLeo's World1 dealPickup in under 30 mins106.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
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- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup70.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- RECBigfoot Cannabis CoPickup in under 30 mins73.2 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am PT
One of the best dispensaries I have ever been to. They have amazing strains to choose from, the Bigfoot Apple Fritter pre roll is my favorite. Guest service is on point too, Josh and Ginger are knowledgeable about their product, friendly and they always remember what I like. I would drive up the mountain every time to visit this location.read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Triangle Dispensary- Talent1 dealPickup in under 30 mins76.4 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
Nice solid selection, I'm mostly after carts and the occasional edible - also have some specific preferences or curiosities due to unique health issues. As someone who is new to the legal market after years of not smoking, and who often has some challenging questions, I've found some budtenders here struggling to direct me at times. A lot of new faces with varying degrees of knowledge here.. though there are some extremely well informed tenders that I'm grateful to learn from as I shop.read full review
- MED & RECSensible Cannabis Company5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins85.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECRogue Valley Cannabis- Central Point1 dealPickup88.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great experience everytime! Everyone there is very friendly and outgoing. They were very knowledgeable when I needed help going in for the first time. They are great with keeping stock of everything and if it's not there they always give the best options to replace. I had an issue with an online order through leafly and they made it right without me asking. Things happen, they get busy, we all know things get lost easy with electronics. But they still made sure to not let me walk out without being 100% happy. I will be a returning customer until forever.read full review
- MED & RECBud Bros - Cave Junction1 dealDeliveryPickup97.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECBudz Cannabis Superstore1 dealPickup in under 30 mins105.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECTamerans105.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup179.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup183.5 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECWeedAgain - EugenePickup in under 30 mins197.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I have been going to weed again in Eugene for the last 6 years the service has always been great and they had always showed respect to the Veterans with 25% off. As of today 3/17/26 they will no longer show the Veterans any respect or Seniors. Those discounts have been replaced with some lame points system that makes little sense. They do how ever still offer a happy hour discount for anyone 21 and over that cares to back them selves inside the lobby. Yeah happy hour discount but screw the Vets. The own of the shop was on hand and tried to give me a bunch of hokum how they don’t get reimbursed from the discount… and how taxes this and that. So just so you all know the dispensary at the bottom of 30 has vet discount as does the one in Goshen as does the one at the Medication station in cottage grove as does just about every shop I’ve called.read full review
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