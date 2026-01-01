Pet friendly dispensaries in El Centro, California
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- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup84.6 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins100.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup109.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery7 dealsDeliveryPickup147.1 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
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