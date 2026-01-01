Dispensaries with parking on-site in El Cerrito, California
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- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins1.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins29.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- Off The Charts - San Francisco11.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- RECOaktreez Delivery13.8 mi away
I love this shop forever and ever they treated me super super well I felt like an actual partner bc I got to be involved with everything but I wish I could work with the company I just need a license and I’m good if y’all know me y’all know me we be cracking up with the convos I wish to have more in the future this shop has been my life I wish for it be back I love y’all and keep safe Ps: To anybody who read make sure you ask and try to see if the team can help don’t hesitate to ask they are the best team this world could ask for they go to great lengths to help their customers and community please treat them nice and don’t be mad at them if they can’t helpread full review
- MED & RECBloom Room Pacifica21.8 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
super folks hard to find because Google confused between blooms ...feel terrible... forgot the cool kid ...young cool kid with the rings...his name.. dang, favorite bud tender by far... I so want this to be go to dispensary... lemi kno when you shelve some 2:2:3 or 2:3 2:2:1, hek 2:2 even for me need extract, flower ok, like 1:1 moon made... I would recommend finding a higher cbd : thc than theirs... tho... I buy it and it's real good so, trying two stains have not before both I acquired from bloom, pretty stoked bout what I left with and the price. raw garden and elyon both very good.read full review
- MED & RECSeaweed Holistics23.4 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
When I was a lad, in the 1980s, our family traveled from Philly to Stone Harbor, N.J. to see Grand-mom Smithgall. We bought saltwater taffy, fudge, kitsch, and coffee at a little seaside village before heading back to PA. It was bliss. Selecting cannabis at Seaweed Holistics, in Rockaway Beach carries that exact same vibe. Cozy, sweet, full of sentiment and checked-energies. A wonderful Op, in a low-key magical spot. Try the “Dizzies,” “Bohemian Chemist,” and/or “Fig Farms” for inhalations, and “Wyld” gear for edibles. Compliments to the house, and all growers/vendors. -eread full review
- MED & RECLoe Dispensary23.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great experience I've only been there twice but I've enjoyed it much more than going to sparc. Workers are very kind and will help you find what you want and will tell you the best things they got. I was given a tour my first time which is more than sparc has ever done. It's truly a business that cares about it's customers.read full review
- MED & RECNapa Cannabis Collective23.7 mi awayClosed until 12pm PT
big building - tiny room of products. but that room has all the cannabis products you could ever want, it's got it all. flower, vapes, pipes, cdb stuff, edibles, topicals, even like, cbd bath salts, which I know my mom likes, so that's a definite return trip for me. good quality products. very affordable. very low prices compared to where I live in San Diego. visiting my dad. he's a regular there. I got the dime bag preground 8th of Sleepy Joe OG. only $8! and nice comfy weed. helped me get to sleep when I needed it. good flower, good dispensary. would recommend a visit. oh, and knowledgeable staff, too.read full review
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