Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Emeryville, California
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- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins4.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins24.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThree Trees Delivery18.0 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECGemme Verdi7.3 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
Gemme Verdi is incredible. The staff is welcoming, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful. They always make sure you find exactly what you’re looking for, whether it’s flower, vapes, edibles, or concentrates. The deals are unbeatable and the selection is the best I’ve ever seen — seriously the best selection ever!!! From exotics to everyday favorites, they always have something new and exciting on the shelves. Prices are amazing compared to other shops, and the daily specials make it even better. The shop itself is clean and has a great energy. Curbside pick-up is quick and convenient, too. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. Gemme Verdi truly sets the standard for dispensaries in SF.read full review
- MED & RECBloom Room San Francisco7.6 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
- Off The Charts - San Francisco7.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECGrass Roots SF8.0 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
What I like about Grass Roots was that not only was the staff very helpful, hearing about their experiences with cannabis products helped me delve into a part of cannabis. That new part was edibles. I purchased the Huckleberry Wyld gummies and they gave me the best high I received in a while. Thank you Grass Roots SF!!!!!read full review
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