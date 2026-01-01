Dispensaries with military discounts in Emeryville, California
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- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins4.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- RECDUBE Delivery - Bay AreaDeliveryClosed until 9am PT
I have to give these guys 5 stars across the board. I moved to the area recently, so I tried out a lot of other shops, ordered from different apps, etc. Over the last three months or so, DUBE is where I consistently go back to over and over. Out of about 5 or 6 orders I have placed with DUBE, 5 of those orders, I got at least one free product as a promotional item. One time they were late to accept my delivery order and gave me two pre-rolls and a 0.5-gram pax pod as an apology, on top of what I was already getting. I have never experienced such great customer care and service. Not to mention, every one of their drivers has been some of the nicest and friendliest down-to-earth people I have ever spoken to in regards to a delivery. Personally, I have a lot of anxiety in social situations, so that is something I value. Plus, it was just nice to be greeted by friendly faces with such calming demeanors. I wish I could give you 10 stars! Thank you, DUBE, for being awesome.read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECElevated San FranciscoPickup10.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECBloom Room San Francisco7.6 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
- Off The Charts - San Francisco7.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECGrass Roots SF8.0 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
What I like about Grass Roots was that not only was the staff very helpful, hearing about their experiences with cannabis products helped me delve into a part of cannabis. That new part was edibles. I purchased the Huckleberry Wyld gummies and they gave me the best high I received in a while. Thank you Grass Roots SF!!!!!read full review
- RECOaktreez Delivery8.6 mi away
I love this shop forever and ever they treated me super super well I felt like an actual partner bc I got to be involved with everything but I wish I could work with the company I just need a license and I’m good if y’all know me y’all know me we be cracking up with the convos I wish to have more in the future this shop has been my life I wish for it be back I love y’all and keep safe Ps: To anybody who read make sure you ask and try to see if the team can help don’t hesitate to ask they are the best team this world could ask for they go to great lengths to help their customers and community please treat them nice and don’t be mad at them if they can’t helpread full review
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