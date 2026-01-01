Dispensaries with senior discounts in Emeryville, California
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- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins4.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- RECDUBE Delivery - Bay AreaDeliveryClosed until 9am PT
I have to give these guys 5 stars across the board. I moved to the area recently, so I tried out a lot of other shops, ordered from different apps, etc. Over the last three months or so, DUBE is where I consistently go back to over and over. Out of about 5 or 6 orders I have placed with DUBE, 5 of those orders, I got at least one free product as a promotional item. One time they were late to accept my delivery order and gave me two pre-rolls and a 0.5-gram pax pod as an apology, on top of what I was already getting. I have never experienced such great customer care and service. Not to mention, every one of their drivers has been some of the nicest and friendliest down-to-earth people I have ever spoken to in regards to a delivery. Personally, I have a lot of anxiety in social situations, so that is something I value. Plus, it was just nice to be greeted by friendly faces with such calming demeanors. I wish I could give you 10 stars! Thank you, DUBE, for being awesome.read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECElevated San FranciscoPickup10.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECEmbarc - Martinez5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
they do good business In and out if you need to be, but traditionally welcoming environment if you haven't a clue your freedom to make an informed decision is more to less, respected and won't directly inconvenience anybody like you know you've delt with at other dispensaries that who's name I will not mention.read full review
- MED & RECThree Trees Delivery18.0 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECHi-Fidelity2.5 mi awayOpen until 9am PT
Very knowledgeable and courteous staff. Great deals and overall great vibes. Their services and products are on point. Would highly recommend to anyone in need of some lit deals and products that they have. Unmatched service and great for the community. Can't ask for anything more. Thank you High Fidelity Team!!!!read full review
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