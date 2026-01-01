Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Encinitas, California
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- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins11.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECCookies La Mesa24.1 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
I’ve been to 6-7 area dispensaries and this has been the best experience I’ve ever had. The space is large, clean, well-organized. The menu is very visible. By far the best service I’ve ever had a place. 2 female budtenders working that day, one of them was so helpful in picking strains that help with creativity and energy without making me anxious. Her edible selection was spot-on. My new favorite place!read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup36.5 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
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