Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Escondido, California
Results 1-30 of 401
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins9.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup24.3 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- RECSan Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC) - Mission Valley24.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup31.4 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.