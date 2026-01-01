Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Eureka, California
Results 1-30 of 299
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECPacific Paradise2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins6.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Shopping here feels like being a kid visiting your friend’s house whose mom is kind of scared/anxious of you being in her house but will never actually say she thinks you’re weird out loud. Like she’s still really nice and includes you despite the concerned looks she gives you that see from the corner of your eye every once in a while. 10/10 this place is my go to.read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECThe Heart of Humboldt6.0 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I stopped here on the way to visits the marsh for the first time It seems large when you enter and is a very nice atmosphere and has many options Everything was good and the service was friendly It’s a great stop if you are just passing through as a tourist or on your way to eureka or for a relaxing trip to the bayread full review
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup123.0 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECTamerans124.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Ukiah Dispensary2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins125.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I live almost directly behind this store. I needed something tonight so I walked over to get something. The website says they're open until 8. I got to their gate at 7:48. The gate was already locked and chained. I don't know about you, but when a store says it closes at 8 I expect them to still be open at 7:48. I need a pot store that realizes that lots of people buy their weed in the evening...read full review
- MED & RECThe Spot Cannabis CollectivePickup in under 30 mins126.5 mi awayPreorder until 7:30am PT
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins223.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECDreams Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins230.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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