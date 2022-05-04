Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Eureka, California
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Eureka, CA for medical use and recreational use.
Yes, there are dispensaries in Eureka, California. Many of these dispensaries are located in the Old Town neighborhood.
No, you cannot smoke weed on the boardwalk in Eureka. The only place you can legally smoke in Eureka is in a private residence out of public view.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy pot in Eureka.
Only an adult age 21 or older with a valid identification card or medical marijuana card may enter a dispensary in Eureka.