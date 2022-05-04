Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is marijuana legal in Eureka, CA? Yes, weed is legal in Eureka, CA for medical use and recreational use.

Are there any dispensaries in Eureka, California? Yes, there are dispensaries in Eureka, California. Many of these dispensaries are located in the Old Town neighborhood.

Can I smoke weed on the boardwalk in Eureka? No, you cannot smoke weed on the boardwalk in Eureka. The only place you can legally smoke in Eureka is in a private residence out of public view.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy pot in Eureka? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy pot in Eureka.