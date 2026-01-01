Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Eureka, California
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- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins363.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECHave a Heart - Belltown3 dealsPickup479.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I am a budtender in the Portland area on a visit to Seattle. I’ve been here once before my last trip. The bud is awesome, the bud tender and staff are awesome and they offered me an industry discount. It’s the only shop I’ve been to in the area, but there’s really no reason to go anywhere else for me, as it’s extremely convenient as well. Top knotch shop! Thank you :)read full review
- MED & RECC&C Farms Rec Shop123.8 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECThe Green Room133.2 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
Great selections, friendly budtenders. The store is open during COVID season with phone and online ordering only. Curbside pick up available. Excellent premium strain choices (not sure why it’s bad that it’s pre-packaged, some dispensaries just dump the packages in the display anyway), from flower to pre-rolls, concentrates and edibles: Sovereign, Sweetwater Farms, FloraCal, Kings Garden. Budtenders are very kind and patient, and they actually remember you!read full review
- RECSacramento Cannabis Delivery Service (Taxes Included in Price!)213.8 mi awayClosed until 12pm PT
- MED & RECHave A Heart - Downtown Oakland230.7 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I heart Have a Heart Does not use Apple Pay I was escorted out of the store by one of their security guards very rude add Apple Pay I attempted to spend $200 before I was escorted out of The cannabis location, they do not support Apple Pay if you are going there and plan on using Apple Pay this is not a great locationread full review
- MED & RECTop Notch Flowers236.5 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I like how I can go to all the reviews from everybody who has purchased through this business and everybody has positive feedback and only good reviews but 1 person it makes me wonder where you mad they just didn't have your products and for it to be cheap enough for your likening I feel bad for businesses who have to deal with re occuring costumers patient who have ordered previously so I'm a aware of prices and specially and even tax I believe everyone knows that tax is for everyone nobody is exempt to tax I love this delivery service for starting from the ground up and years later I'm still able to get the best product i have ever ordered from any delivery service would recommend to any patient who are look for there medicine.read full review
- RECShaman Cannabis - Columbia338.6 mi away
Dude, this place rocks!!! Since I’ve stumbled upon it I don’t go anywhere else. The staff kicks ass and they know their shit. Not a very huge selection, but I love that! I know what they have, I know what I like, if there is something new they’ll tell me and I’ll try an eight. Bring cash cause atm has been broken. But no biggie! You’ll feel safe and welcome and not overwhelmed.read full review
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