Dispensaries with industry discounts in Farmersville, California
Results 1-30 of 271
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins143.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup146.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins153.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup156.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.