Dispensaries with military discounts in Farmersville, California
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- MED & RECCannable Delivery & Storefront27.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great at recommending items. I’m new to the game and they have changed my outlook on flower so much. I’m super sensitive and have had nothing bit good experiences. Was traumatized with a bad trip (I think it was laced). Love this place. Great prices too. Just bring cash for to beat the extra fees.read full review
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins143.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins146.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup146.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins153.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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