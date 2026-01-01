Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Felton, California
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- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins31.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECThree Trees Delivery39.4 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECJuva31.3 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
Ordered delivery. Someone from the shop called to let me know delivery window for my area was late and if I was okay with that. I like the courtesy of letting you know you might have to wait. Delivery was in the window, delivery person was nice, and have enjoyed the purchase. First time, but won’t be my last.read full review
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