Dispensaries with military discounts in Felton, California
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- MED & RECMedMen - San Jose (Temporarily Closed)23.5 mi away
Forgot to grab something on my first trip here, so I popped back in to see if they had it in stock. Sometimes the website inventory is slightly different than what they have on the shelves so I always figure it's good to ask. Luckily Jayden was able to find two of the specific product I was looking for. Super knowledgeable and helpful guy!read full review
- RECDUBE Delivery - Bay AreaDeliveryClosed until 9am PT
I have to give these guys 5 stars across the board. I moved to the area recently, so I tried out a lot of other shops, ordered from different apps, etc. Over the last three months or so, DUBE is where I consistently go back to over and over. Out of about 5 or 6 orders I have placed with DUBE, 5 of those orders, I got at least one free product as a promotional item. One time they were late to accept my delivery order and gave me two pre-rolls and a 0.5-gram pax pod as an apology, on top of what I was already getting. I have never experienced such great customer care and service. Not to mention, every one of their drivers has been some of the nicest and friendliest down-to-earth people I have ever spoken to in regards to a delivery. Personally, I have a lot of anxiety in social situations, so that is something I value. Plus, it was just nice to be greeted by friendly faces with such calming demeanors. I wish I could give you 10 stars! Thank you, DUBE, for being awesome.read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECElevated San FranciscoPickup49.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECSynchronicity Holistic36.5 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Wow! Still in awe of my experience. So happy I decided to stop in for my essentials. Their facility its top of the line. And anyone complaining about how fancy it is, may I ask why? Do you not go to fancy dinners and restaurants? How is this different? The personnel was very helpful and made my visit quick and easy. Shout out to David and Regina for their knowledge and patients. I will be back!read full review
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