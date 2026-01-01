Dispensaries with parking on-site in Firebaugh, California
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- MED & RECOne Plant - Atwater33.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
One Plant in Atwater is now my only source. There's something for everyone as they cover all bases with a wide variety of products in every category connected with cannabis. I've been a consumer for many years and the selection is second to none - statewide. I'd like to point out that Raquel - AKA Rocky, has filled all my complicated orders without a single mistake. She is meticulous in her work and her shining demeanor makes the whole trip to the store something to look forward to. My interactions with the other staff is pleasant as well and in closing, if you try One Plant, you won't use any other place. Thanks for the great service!read full review
- INDIGENOUSTribal Nation Flower Co.47.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECFirehouse - Turlock49.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECCannable Delivery & Storefront54.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great at recommending items. I’m new to the game and they have changed my outlook on flower so much. I’m super sensitive and have had nothing bit good experiences. Was traumatized with a bad trip (I think it was laced). Love this place. Great prices too. Just bring cash for to beat the extra fees.read full review
- MED & RECTheraleaf2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins85.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Ordered 12 plants online. Delivery is next day. My driver arrived but my debit card wasn't working. He was very patient and I asked if he could follow me to the bank to get the cash. He was very nice about everything so I gave him a $30 tip. Plants are healthy and green and once I get them acclimated they will go into big pots.read full review
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