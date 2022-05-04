Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Fresno, CA? Yes, weed is legal in Fresno, California for medical use and recreational use.

Do you need a medical marijuana card to buy pot in Fresno, CA? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy pot from dispensaries in Fresno, CA because marijuana is legal for adult-use in California.

How many medical marijuana dispensaries are in Fresno, California? There are at least 5 medical marijuana dispensaries in Fresno, CA according to Leafly.com

How many recreational marijuana dispensaries are in Fresno, CA? There are at least 9 recreational marijuana dispensaries in Fresno, CA according to Leafly.com

Where can I smoke weed in Fresno, CA? The only place you can legally smoke weed in Fresno, CA is in a private residence out of public view.

Can I order weed online from dispensaries in Fresno, California? Yes, you can order weed online from dispensaries in Fresno at Leafly.com for in-store pickup.

What are the best dispensaries in Fresno, CA? The best dispensaries in Fresno as rated by reviewers on Leafly are: Budee dispensary

Valley Pure dispensary

How do you get a medical marijuana card in Fresno, California? To get a medical marijuana card in Fresno, California you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient ID code. This information alone will allow you to enter Fresno medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card later if you wish.