Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Fresno, California
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- RECGanja Goddess Delivers2.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I love GGD!! I was looking for Kiva’s Lost Farm products and this was the only place that had them, so on a whim I placed and order. They called me right way to confirm my order and CC details, spoke with a very pleasant person and had my Lost Farm the very next day. That was my first order...I’ve placed 3 more since. So easy and everyone you talk to at GGD is so friendly! I’m a big fan!read full review
- MED & RECCannable Delivery & Storefront16.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great at recommending items. I’m new to the game and they have changed my outlook on flower so much. I’m super sensitive and have had nothing bit good experiences. Was traumatized with a bad trip (I think it was laced). Love this place. Great prices too. Just bring cash for to beat the extra fees.read full review
- INDIGENOUSTribal Nation Flower Co.32.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins111.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins144.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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