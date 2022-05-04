Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Fresno, California
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Fresno, California for medical use and recreational use.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy pot from dispensaries in Fresno, CA because marijuana is legal for adult-use in California.
There are at least 5 medical marijuana dispensaries in Fresno, CA according to Leafly.com
There are at least 9 recreational marijuana dispensaries in Fresno, CA according to Leafly.com
The only place you can legally smoke weed in Fresno, CA is in a private residence out of public view.
Yes, you can order weed online from dispensaries in Fresno at Leafly.com for in-store pickup.
The best dispensaries in Fresno as rated by reviewers on Leafly are:
To get a medical marijuana card in Fresno, California you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient ID code. This information alone will allow you to enter Fresno medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card later if you wish.
To enter a dispensary in Fresno, California the law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Fresno cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.