Asian-owned dispensaries in Glendale, California
Results 1-30 of 41
All Dispensary results
- RECGemstoned Delivery7.4 mi away
Gemstoned delivery always got me due to their price steals, and now I’m stuck with them because they treat their customers so well. I have 0 regrets buying from them, and I’m 110% sure I’ll be ordering from them more often. Currently waiting for my delivery as I writing this too. Lol. I’m always satisfied with their service and overall business. Love Gemstoned!!!read full review
- MED & RECFlower & Leaf (TEMPORARILY CLOSED)12.3 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I recently visited flower and leaf and was thoroughly impressed. The staff were incredibly knowledgeable and friendly, taking the time to understand my needs and make recommendations. The store itself was clean, well-organized, and had a great selection of high-quality products. I appreciated the emphasis on customer service and the overall positive atmosphere. I will definitely be returning in the future.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery29.8 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
- MED & RECHaHa Organics DeliveryDeliveryClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
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