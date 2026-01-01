Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Goleta, California
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- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup161.6 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECSoL Cannabis11 dealsDeliveryPickup338.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
- MED & RECCoast to Coast - Canoga72.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. I'm wondering if you accept USDT payments?read full review
- MED & RECBlitz Direct80.8 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- RECOrange Leaf93.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
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