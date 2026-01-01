Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Grand Terrace, California
Results 1-30 of 582
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup29.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Moreno Valley Dispensary (Alessandro)2 dealsPickup9.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
A Hidden Gem in Moreno Valley! Tucked away in what used to be the old Shango location, the newly reopened Vibe by California on Alessandro is the best-kept secret in town. It has all the charm of a mom-and-pop shop with the professionalism of a top-tier dispensary. The moment you walk in, you feel the warmth of a team that genuinely cares about your experience. The new product selection is incredible—thoughtfully curated and clearly chosen with customers in mind. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or just exploring, the staff makes it easy to find what you need. I personally struggle with sleep, and Jocelyn took the time to listen and recommend products that actually worked for me. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and completely on point. If you haven’t stopped by yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. This location is all about quality, care, and community. I can’t recommend it enough—go see for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECPlant Galaxy1.9 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
We’re visiting from out of state and were looking around for the perfect shop. We got the opportunity to work with Sarah who was very patient and super friendly. The shop itself has such a cool vibe I would absolutely come back. Shout out to security and front desk who were very knowledgeable and friendly! The whole experience was pretty far out.read full review
- MED & RECHigh Times - San Bernardino4.1 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I must say this place was a breath of fresh air! We are newbies to the dispensary scene and we were visiting from Texas in October. When we arrived we were immediately greeted with a smile from the security guard. When we entered the staff was just as friendly. The establishment has an open floor that’s similar to a small grocery store. Staff members rushed to our side to explain how things worked and they even walked through the store with us and recommended different strains based off of our preferences. They also checked in on us multiple times throughout the shopping experience. The products they carry are diverse and you’re sure to find something that suits your needs. They also have a plethora of pre rolls! Overall I would highly recommend this establishment over any of the other dispensaries in the area. Thank you so much to the High Times staff for making our first time memorable! We will definitely visit you all again when we are back in town!read full review
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery7.7 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.