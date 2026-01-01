Dispensaries with military discounts in Grand Terrace, California
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- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup29.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Moreno Valley Dispensary (Alessandro)2 dealsPickup9.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
A Hidden Gem in Moreno Valley! Tucked away in what used to be the old Shango location, the newly reopened Vibe by California on Alessandro is the best-kept secret in town. It has all the charm of a mom-and-pop shop with the professionalism of a top-tier dispensary. The moment you walk in, you feel the warmth of a team that genuinely cares about your experience. The new product selection is incredible—thoughtfully curated and clearly chosen with customers in mind. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or just exploring, the staff makes it easy to find what you need. I personally struggle with sleep, and Jocelyn took the time to listen and recommend products that actually worked for me. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and completely on point. If you haven’t stopped by yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. This location is all about quality, care, and community. I can’t recommend it enough—go see for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECHigh Times - San Bernardino4.1 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I must say this place was a breath of fresh air! We are newbies to the dispensary scene and we were visiting from Texas in October. When we arrived we were immediately greeted with a smile from the security guard. When we entered the staff was just as friendly. The establishment has an open floor that’s similar to a small grocery store. Staff members rushed to our side to explain how things worked and they even walked through the store with us and recommended different strains based off of our preferences. They also checked in on us multiple times throughout the shopping experience. The products they carry are diverse and you’re sure to find something that suits your needs. They also have a plethora of pre rolls! Overall I would highly recommend this establishment over any of the other dispensaries in the area. Thank you so much to the High Times staff for making our first time memorable! We will definitely visit you all again when we are back in town!read full review
- RECCali Care Group (Moreno Valley)6.8 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
My experience with any camino edible is that its too of the line. Any edible is string enough for o make you want to sleep but cbn is no joke it hits a little harder then normal i didn’t feel drowsiness i just felt super stoned and happy to be alive. Drugs are getting better each year and stuff like this could easily take out big pharmaceutical with little too no health consequences other then maybe developing obesity after eating so much foodread full review
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery7.7 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
- RECMedcare Farms23.8 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I decided to give Medcare a visit yesterday since I was in the area, and boy I’m glad I did. The staff was awesome, and they had some fire products in there. Taylor helped me out and introduced me to some new brands. I also received a promo preroll from sluggers, fireeeee!! This will be my new go to spot. Super friendly staff, very helpful and for informative of some of the new brands I was introduced to. The showroom is immaculate, very clean and very inviting…the waterfall on the wall is dope!! I’ll be back…(in my terminator voice)read full review
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