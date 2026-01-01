Dispensaries with parking on-site in Greenfield, California
Results 1-30 of 504
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECDel Rey Farms (TAXES INCLUDED)38.8 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
This dispo has been my main shop for 3 years now. Staff is always friendly and helpful. I've purchased quite a few of their clones and they've always been incredible growers! I like their concentrate selection and they often have excellent deals on them. They have a reward program and it seems like I'm always getting money back. I strongly recommend Del Rey Farms!read full review
- MED & RECSynchronicity Holistic39.9 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Wow! Still in awe of my experience. So happy I decided to stop in for my essentials. Their facility its top of the line. And anyone complaining about how fancy it is, may I ask why? Do you not go to fancy dinners and restaurants? How is this different? The personnel was very helpful and made my visit quick and easy. Shout out to David and Regina for their knowledge and patients. I will be back!read full review
- MED & RECTheraleaf2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins80.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Ordered 12 plants online. Delivery is next day. My driver arrived but my debit card wasn't working. He was very patient and I asked if he could follow me to the bank to get the cash. He was very nice about everything so I gave him a $30 tip. Plants are healthy and green and once I get them acclimated they will go into big pots.read full review
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins97.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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