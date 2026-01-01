Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Grover Beach, California
Results 1-30 of 118
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- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup104.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup157.1 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins212.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup222.4 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins235.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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