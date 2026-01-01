Dispensaries with industry discounts in Grover Beach, California
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- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup104.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup144.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- RECHigh Seas | Cannabis BoutiqueDeliveryPickup184.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Can't even leave website feedback for Leafly because it bugs. This review is for Leafly delivery. Never using Leafly again, they hide fees and deals. I was under the assumption my order was 90 bucks plus tax and ended up being charged 22$ more when the order got here. Wasn't able to tip because of it. Will be using High Seas website for my future orders since they are upfront and legit with the amount. Good product selection. Don't trust Leafly.com to do it for you, shophighseas is better and accurate.read full review
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins207.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
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