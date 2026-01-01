Drive-thru dispensaries in Hayfork, California
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- MED & RECSensible Cannabis Company5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins125.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- RECBudz Cannabis Superstore1 dealPickup in under 30 mins134.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECMegan's Organic Market - SLO1 dealPickup389.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
Great shop, great vibes. I've been to quite a few dispensaries, and this one stands out for the layout of the shop. Very few shops let you wander around and actually pick up a product like you're at the supermarket, meaning it's usually confined behind glass and you need one-on-one help with a tender, but here you can browse at your leisure. I usually research online for what I want beforehand, so I can't attested to their knowledge of product, but they always have new product and cultivars that I want to try. yes, they can get crowded, so it's best to go during off-hours, so you don't feel rushed, but kudos for trusting the customers with being able to touch the product. Also, since it's inevitable that a person will open something, check to see if it's been opened. One last note; taxes are high in Slo, so expect that. I've read about high taxes in other reviews, but that is something that should be taken up with local gov and not the business itself. Everything on the Central Coast is expensive, but the prices before taxes are competitive. I know because I research what others are charging from here all the way down to Lompoc. It's true you won't get many "deals" though.read full review
- RECOaktreez Delivery201.6 mi away
I love this shop forever and ever they treated me super super well I felt like an actual partner bc I got to be involved with everything but I wish I could work with the company I just need a license and I’m good if y’all know me y’all know me we be cracking up with the convos I wish to have more in the future this shop has been my life I wish for it be back I love y’all and keep safe Ps: To anybody who read make sure you ask and try to see if the team can help don’t hesitate to ask they are the best team this world could ask for they go to great lengths to help their customers and community please treat them nice and don’t be mad at them if they can’t helpread full review
- MED & RECGM Dispensary342.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
The most business-like cannabis dispensary you'll ever visit! I've been shopping at GreenMartPDX since 2020. The first thing I noticed about the place was the professional attitude of the staff. It didn't feel like a bunch of kids or stoners. The employees know their stuff and the business is serious about making money. Building on the professionalism, there's no intimidating attitude or urgency from the staff like the "Hurry up and buy something before we get robbed" feeling I've had in Portland where I start wondering if weed really WAS legalized in this universe. GreenMart's product quality is amazingly consistent, whatever quality you choose. The selection runs from budget-friendly quality to super-deluxe-executive-suite-leather-office-chair-mega high quality, and everything in between. They've definitely got something for you. The best things about this place: 1. Online orders 2. Drive Thru pickup 3. Credit Cards accepted 4. If you order something online and they don't have it, they find the most similar product and call you back to make sure it's OK to replace.read full review
- MED & RECNectar - Ontario 1st St397.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm MT
picked up 2 oz of some flower for me and the guys at work, great deal great flower, even better experience and service provided by Ramon, easily one of the most knowledgeable and helpful bud tenders i’ve came across between WA and OR, first time in so i used my loyalty signup got great savings, i will be returning next time, thank you Ramon!read full review
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