Pet friendly dispensaries in Healdsburg, California
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- MED & RECMercy Wellness of Cotati20.8 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I love mercy wellness. Every staff member that I spoke with has been very polite and friendly and knowledgeable. The quality is amazing and reasonable prices. I am on a tight budget but cannabis products help me so much. I have trouble affording the cannabis products that make me feel better. I saw they provided medical patients high-quality free products. I was very surprised that they are so kind and genocide as to help me afford my medicine . Thank you so much for compassionate releafread full review
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins57.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECLoe Dispensary33.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great experience I've only been there twice but I've enjoyed it much more than going to sparc. Workers are very kind and will help you find what you want and will tell you the best things they got. I was given a tour my first time which is more than sparc has ever done. It's truly a business that cares about it's customers.read full review
- RECDUBE Delivery - Bay AreaDeliveryClosed until 9am PT
I have to give these guys 5 stars across the board. I moved to the area recently, so I tried out a lot of other shops, ordered from different apps, etc. Over the last three months or so, DUBE is where I consistently go back to over and over. Out of about 5 or 6 orders I have placed with DUBE, 5 of those orders, I got at least one free product as a promotional item. One time they were late to accept my delivery order and gave me two pre-rolls and a 0.5-gram pax pod as an apology, on top of what I was already getting. I have never experienced such great customer care and service. Not to mention, every one of their drivers has been some of the nicest and friendliest down-to-earth people I have ever spoken to in regards to a delivery. Personally, I have a lot of anxiety in social situations, so that is something I value. Plus, it was just nice to be greeted by friendly faces with such calming demeanors. I wish I could give you 10 stars! Thank you, DUBE, for being awesome.read full review
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup78.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup85.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins122.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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