Dispensaries with senior discounts in Heber, California
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- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup86.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECDouble Eye6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins93.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins103.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup107.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup112.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
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