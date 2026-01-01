Dispensaries with student discounts in Heber, California
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- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins103.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup112.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup178.3 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup178.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery9 dealsDeliveryPickup182.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
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