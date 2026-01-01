Dispensaries with parking on-site in Heber, California
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- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup86.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECDouble Eye6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins93.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins103.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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