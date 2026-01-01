Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Hesperia, California
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- Status IE10.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
A Fresh Gem in the Neighborhood! I’m so happy to finally have a new cannabis store in the area and this one did not disappoint! From the moment I walked in, the vibe was welcoming, clean, and relaxing. The staff made me feel comfortable right away no pressure, just great conversation and helpful recommendations based on what I like.read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup54.1 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup54.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery7 dealsDeliveryPickup57.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup59.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- Quality Life Inc32.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery33.7 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
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