Dispensaries with senior discounts in Hollister, California
Results 1-30 of 556
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECSynchronicity Holistic35.3 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Wow! Still in awe of my experience. So happy I decided to stop in for my essentials. Their facility its top of the line. And anyone complaining about how fancy it is, may I ask why? Do you not go to fancy dinners and restaurants? How is this different? The personnel was very helpful and made my visit quick and easy. Shout out to David and Regina for their knowledge and patients. I will be back!read full review
- MED & RECMedMen - San Jose (Temporarily Closed)44.5 mi away
Forgot to grab something on my first trip here, so I popped back in to see if they had it in stock. Sometimes the website inventory is slightly different than what they have on the shelves so I always figure it's good to ask. Luckily Jayden was able to find two of the specific product I was looking for. Super knowledgeable and helpful guy!read full review
- MED & RECOne Plant - Atwater55.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
One Plant in Atwater is now my only source. There's something for everyone as they cover all bases with a wide variety of products in every category connected with cannabis. I've been a consumer for many years and the selection is second to none - statewide. I'd like to point out that Raquel - AKA Rocky, has filled all my complicated orders without a single mistake. She is meticulous in her work and her shining demeanor makes the whole trip to the store something to look forward to. My interactions with the other staff is pleasant as well and in closing, if you try One Plant, you won't use any other place. Thanks for the great service!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.