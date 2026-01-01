Pet friendly dispensaries in Hollister, California
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- MED & RECSanta Cruz Flavors33.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECSynchronicity Holistic35.3 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Wow! Still in awe of my experience. So happy I decided to stop in for my essentials. Their facility its top of the line. And anyone complaining about how fancy it is, may I ask why? Do you not go to fancy dinners and restaurants? How is this different? The personnel was very helpful and made my visit quick and easy. Shout out to David and Regina for their knowledge and patients. I will be back!read full review
- MED & RECMedMen - San Jose (Temporarily Closed)44.5 mi away
Forgot to grab something on my first trip here, so I popped back in to see if they had it in stock. Sometimes the website inventory is slightly different than what they have on the shelves so I always figure it's good to ask. Luckily Jayden was able to find two of the specific product I was looking for. Super knowledgeable and helpful guy!read full review
- MED & RECFirehouse - Turlock53.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECOne Plant - Atwater55.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
One Plant in Atwater is now my only source. There's something for everyone as they cover all bases with a wide variety of products in every category connected with cannabis. I've been a consumer for many years and the selection is second to none - statewide. I'd like to point out that Raquel - AKA Rocky, has filled all my complicated orders without a single mistake. She is meticulous in her work and her shining demeanor makes the whole trip to the store something to look forward to. My interactions with the other staff is pleasant as well and in closing, if you try One Plant, you won't use any other place. Thanks for the great service!read full review
- RECDUBE Delivery - Bay AreaDeliveryClosed until 9am PT
I have to give these guys 5 stars across the board. I moved to the area recently, so I tried out a lot of other shops, ordered from different apps, etc. Over the last three months or so, DUBE is where I consistently go back to over and over. Out of about 5 or 6 orders I have placed with DUBE, 5 of those orders, I got at least one free product as a promotional item. One time they were late to accept my delivery order and gave me two pre-rolls and a 0.5-gram pax pod as an apology, on top of what I was already getting. I have never experienced such great customer care and service. Not to mention, every one of their drivers has been some of the nicest and friendliest down-to-earth people I have ever spoken to in regards to a delivery. Personally, I have a lot of anxiety in social situations, so that is something I value. Plus, it was just nice to be greeted by friendly faces with such calming demeanors. I wish I could give you 10 stars! Thank you, DUBE, for being awesome.read full review
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins87.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
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