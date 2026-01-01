Dispensaries with industry discounts in Huntington Park, California
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- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup14.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- RECHigh Seas | Cannabis BoutiqueDeliveryPickup28.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Can't even leave website feedback for Leafly because it bugs. This review is for Leafly delivery. Never using Leafly again, they hide fees and deals. I was under the assumption my order was 90 bucks plus tax and ended up being charged 22$ more when the order got here. Wasn't able to tip because of it. Will be using High Seas website for my future orders since they are upfront and legit with the amount. Good product selection. Don't trust Leafly.com to do it for you, shophighseas is better and accurate.read full review
- MED & RECKushfly3.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Thank you Kushfly.com for the way you let potential clients know if you deliver in their area. I use Leafly to find out which dispensaries carry O #18 and Mars OG, the only two strains that help my medical condition. Unfortunately, Leafly often gets it wrong, and includes dispensaries that do not deliver in my area. In fact, they list you as having OG #18 to deliver to Signal Hill, CA (which is not in your delivery area.) Fortunately, your website has an app where you enter a zip code, and it tells you if you're in the delivery area. Thanks for not wasting my time, and for being polite about giving customers this information. I will give you a try when you expand your delivery area to include Signal Hill.read full review
- Cannabis House5.3 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I recently purchased a plug n play grape ape soda from here and I’m definitely going to be returning. The customer service from both bud tenders a blonde woman and a tall curly haired gentleman was amazing. The storefront itself was cool and inviting they had so many options to choose from wether it was tree, wax, edibles, or carts and the prices weren’t bank breaking either they also have a loyalty program app that’s the name of their store and has more deals than WMread full review
- RECOrange Leaf5.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECWonderbrett Store9.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECHollywood High Grade10.5 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
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