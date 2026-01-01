Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Imperial Beach, California
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All Dispensary results
- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup14.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECA Green Alternative10.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- RECSan Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC) - Mission Valley12.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins42.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup67.8 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- RECHigh Seas | Cannabis BoutiqueDeliveryPickup86.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Can't even leave website feedback for Leafly because it bugs. This review is for Leafly delivery. Never using Leafly again, they hide fees and deals. I was under the assumption my order was 90 bucks plus tax and ended up being charged 22$ more when the order got here. Wasn't able to tip because of it. Will be using High Seas website for my future orders since they are upfront and legit with the amount. Good product selection. Don't trust Leafly.com to do it for you, shophighseas is better and accurate.read full review
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