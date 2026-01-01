Dispensaries with senior discounts in Indio, California
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- MED & RECDouble Eye6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- MED & RECCannabis21+5.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I placed an online order and I came in a little early due to finishing errands early. Natalie, Cassandra, and Karri were incredibly helpful and got my order gathered and even let me know I had a promo for an extra cart! I was in and out in less than 5 minutes and the staff was incredibly helpful and friendly!read full review
- MED & RECBulldog Cannabis13.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I recently visited Bulldog that truly exceeded all of my expectations. From the moment I walked in, I was struck by the warm and welcoming atmosphere. The knowledgeable budtenders greeted me with a smile and immediately made me feel at ease. I was blown away by the quality of the products available at this dispensary. The selection was vast, and everything was clearly labeled and organized, making it easy to find exactly what I was looking for. The budtenders were incredibly helpful, answering all of my questions and providing recommendations based on my needs and preferences. But what really stood out to me was the level of service provided by the staff. They were patient, understanding, and went above and beyond to ensure that I had a positive experience. They took the time to explain the effects and benefits of each product and even helped me choose the best method of consumption. Overall, I cannot recommend this dispensary enough. The knowledgeable budtenders, quality of products, overall service, and welcoming atmosphere make this the perfect spot for anyone looking for a great cannabis experience. I would give this place a 5-star review without hesitation!read full review
- MED & RECOTC Dispensary & Lounge17.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This place has been undeniably the best. I drive approximately 40 - 50 miles just to come here. Their prices beat the ones in my local area, a large selection of products, and their staff are incredibly pleasant and helpful. They're non-judgmental and exceptionally accommodating. I stay in the lounge for up to hours at a time. The atmosphere is really chill and respectful. They also provide trays, lighters, grinders, ash trays, etc. in their lounge area so you can enjoy yourself. This is my home away from home. :)read full review
- RECKushella Dispensary17.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm PT
This place has saved me for my deep sleep needed at night. The ladies that work the counter are so incredibly knowledgeable about their products, it blew me away! I’ve been to about 10 different dispensaries around town and this one is, by far, the best I’ve been to. You have to check this place out. You won’t be disappointed!read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Springs17.3 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECHarborside - Desert Hot Springs20.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I mean WOW. I've never been in a dispensary like this, it looks so cool inside! For what they offer, they had some great brand names at affordable prices. The drive thru was awesome! I mean, I didn't even have to get out of my car!!! How cool!!! Def coming back, can't wait to get my hands on some of that Area 41!!!!read full review
- MED & RECThe Lighthouse - Palm Springs20.5 mi awayClosed until 12pm PT
What a great place - clean environment and a really friendly bud tender. The GM was there and came out to say hi also. There is a coffee shop next door, and they offered me a discount on the coffee. Really good product selection, bought an eight which was fire. Staying next door so I’m going to come back. Huge parking lot makes it really easy.read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup42.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup58.3 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
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