Pet friendly dispensaries in Indio, California
Results 1-30 of 390
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECCannabis21+5.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I placed an online order and I came in a little early due to finishing errands early. Natalie, Cassandra, and Karri were incredibly helpful and got my order gathered and even let me know I had a promo for an extra cart! I was in and out in less than 5 minutes and the staff was incredibly helpful and friendly!read full review
- MED & RECOTC Dispensary & Lounge17.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This place has been undeniably the best. I drive approximately 40 - 50 miles just to come here. Their prices beat the ones in my local area, a large selection of products, and their staff are incredibly pleasant and helpful. They're non-judgmental and exceptionally accommodating. I stay in the lounge for up to hours at a time. The atmosphere is really chill and respectful. They also provide trays, lighters, grinders, ash trays, etc. in their lounge area so you can enjoy yourself. This is my home away from home. :)read full review
- RECKushella Dispensary17.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm PT
This place has saved me for my deep sleep needed at night. The ladies that work the counter are so incredibly knowledgeable about their products, it blew me away! I’ve been to about 10 different dispensaries around town and this one is, by far, the best I’ve been to. You have to check this place out. You won’t be disappointed!read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Springs17.3 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECThe Lighthouse - Palm Springs20.5 mi awayClosed until 12pm PT
What a great place - clean environment and a really friendly bud tender. The GM was there and came out to say hi also. There is a coffee shop next door, and they offered me a discount on the coffee. Really good product selection, bought an eight which was fire. Staying next door so I’m going to come back. Huge parking lot makes it really easy.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup58.3 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins69.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup80.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.