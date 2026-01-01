Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Interlaken, California
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- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins46.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThree Trees Delivery54.7 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECJuva46.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Ordered delivery. Someone from the shop called to let me know delivery window for my area was late and if I was okay with that. I like the courtesy of letting you know you might have to wait. Delivery was in the window, delivery person was nice, and have enjoyed the purchase. First time, but won’t be my last.read full review
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