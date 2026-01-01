Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Isleton, California
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- RECSacramento Cannabis Delivery Service (Taxes Included in Price!)26.0 mi awayClosed until 12pm PT
- MED & RECTop Notch Flowers40.5 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I like how I can go to all the reviews from everybody who has purchased through this business and everybody has positive feedback and only good reviews but 1 person it makes me wonder where you mad they just didn't have your products and for it to be cheap enough for your likening I feel bad for businesses who have to deal with re occuring costumers patient who have ordered previously so I'm a aware of prices and specially and even tax I believe everyone knows that tax is for everyone nobody is exempt to tax I love this delivery service for starting from the ground up and years later I'm still able to get the best product i have ever ordered from any delivery service would recommend to any patient who are look for there medicine.read full review
- MED & RECHave A Heart - Downtown Oakland43.9 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I heart Have a Heart Does not use Apple Pay I was escorted out of the store by one of their security guards very rude add Apple Pay I attempted to spend $200 before I was escorted out of The cannabis location, they do not support Apple Pay if you are going there and plan on using Apple Pay this is not a great locationread full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Florence19 dealsPickup344.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
first time going in a dispo since moving from az and I must say top notch all around.service was fast and smooth and quality was amazing! picked up a half of aster Mac fresh from dec for 50 with ftp discount and I am not in the least bit disappointed!! would definitely recommend and will be returning. also I left my DL and they called me and told me very promptly and even held it til I can come back again. you all are the best! thank you!read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Bellflower20 dealsPickup354.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
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