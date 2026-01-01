Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Jurupa Valley, California
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- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery7 dealsDeliveryPickup27.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery15.1 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
- RECMedcare Farms22.8 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I decided to give Medcare a visit yesterday since I was in the area, and boy I’m glad I did. The staff was awesome, and they had some fire products in there. Taylor helped me out and introduced me to some new brands. I also received a promo preroll from sluggers, fireeeee!! This will be my new go to spot. Super friendly staff, very helpful and for informative of some of the new brands I was introduced to. The showroom is immaculate, very clean and very inviting…the waterfall on the wall is dope!! I’ll be back…(in my terminator voice)read full review
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery27.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
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