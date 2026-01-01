Pet friendly dispensaries in Jurupa Valley, California
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- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery7 dealsDeliveryPickup27.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery15.1 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
- MED & RECJungle Boys - Pomona18.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great environment placed an order online and called to verify. Once I arrived there was a lot of parking and there was security at the front entrance. The lady was nice when she helped me with the online order and it was a great deal getting the RS1000 vaporizer and NY Zoo for a first time gift too!read full review
- RECMedcare Farms22.8 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I decided to give Medcare a visit yesterday since I was in the area, and boy I’m glad I did. The staff was awesome, and they had some fire products in there. Taylor helped me out and introduced me to some new brands. I also received a promo preroll from sluggers, fireeeee!! This will be my new go to spot. Super friendly staff, very helpful and for informative of some of the new brands I was introduced to. The showroom is immaculate, very clean and very inviting…the waterfall on the wall is dope!! I’ll be back…(in my terminator voice)read full review
- MED & RECCookies - Santa Ana27.5 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - Lake Elsinore27.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECMedMen - Santa Ana27.7 mi away
I came in with my aunt who only speaks Spanish . I was a little nervous because I speak little Spanish and was afraid I wouldn’t be able to translate but an associate was able to help translate and get products we where looking for . Thank you for being so patient brandy !!Will be returning soon.read full review
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