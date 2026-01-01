Dispensaries with military discounts in La Mesa, California
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- MED & RECCookies La Mesa0.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I’ve been to 6-7 area dispensaries and this has been the best experience I’ve ever had. The space is large, clean, well-organized. The menu is very visible. By far the best service I’ve ever had a place. 2 female budtenders working that day, one of them was so helpful in picking strains that help with creativity and energy without making me anxious. Her edible selection was spot-on. My new favorite place!read full review
- MED & RECMarch and Ash - San Diego6.4 mi awayOpen until 8:55pm PT
- RECSan Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC) - Mission Valley7.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- RECEmjay Cannabis - San Diego8.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
First time coming here, super stoked at the service I received. They were sold out of one item I had ordered online which sucked but I got amazing deals on a bunch of pre rolls. Only issue for me was the security.. on their phones, leaned against walls, attitude.. no real physical presence and as a veteran, these guys would be considered soft targets.read full review
- MED & RECMedMen - Kearny Mesa8.8 mi away
I come by here a few times a week and I have never had a bad experience. The staff is amazing and the selection is great. Even when they are busy they are fully staffed and there is rarely a wait to check out. Every staff member that has helped me knew the product well and found me what I needed quickly. Today both William and Melina helped me and the product they helped me find was exactly what I needed. Melina has actually helped me several times and I'm always shocked by the great product she finds in my price range. This place is great for experienced smokers and first timers. It's a laid back and relaxed environment. I would refer any friend to this place.read full review
- MED & RECUrbn Leaf - Bay Park10.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I really liked the presentation of the place it was overstimulated with items. The bud tender Chelsi was really helpful and knowledgeable of different strains. I tried one of their lemonade drinks and it was really good and effective which is supervising because edibles don’t usually have strong effects on me.read full review
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