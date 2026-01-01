Dispensaries with student discounts in La Mesa, California
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- MED & RECThe Healing Center - San Diego5.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECUrbn Leaf - Bay Park10.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I really liked the presentation of the place it was overstimulated with items. The bud tender Chelsi was really helpful and knowledgeable of different strains. I tried one of their lemonade drinks and it was really good and effective which is supervising because edibles don’t usually have strong effects on me.read full review
- MED & RECElement 7 - Chula Vista11.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins31.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup55.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery9 dealsDeliveryPickup110.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
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