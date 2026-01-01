Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Laguna Beach, California
Results 1-30 of 405
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECToasty2 dealsDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
I've only used Toasty because of their Stiiizy deals and customer service. Their delivery drivers are nice and extremely communicative with ETAs. I had an issue with a bad Stiiizy pod and called Toasty about it, I wish I got the lady's name on the phone that helped me, but she was super helpful and I received a replacement within 45 mins. 10/10read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECHigh Seas | Cannabis BoutiqueDeliveryPickup10.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Can't even leave website feedback for Leafly because it bugs. This review is for Leafly delivery. Never using Leafly again, they hide fees and deals. I was under the assumption my order was 90 bucks plus tax and ended up being charged 22$ more when the order got here. Wasn't able to tip because of it. Will be using High Seas website for my future orders since they are upfront and legit with the amount. Good product selection. Don't trust Leafly.com to do it for you, shophighseas is better and accurate.read full review
- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery7 dealsDeliveryPickup13.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECNectar - Costa Mesa10.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I watched Nectar being readied for opening earlier in the year. I was impressed with how attractive the storefront is and its proximity to home, which is always a plus for me. The attendant at the front desk was very friendly and helpful and Lani, the salesperson who helped me, was knowledgeable and kind. As an "old school user", I needed some guidance on products suited to my particular wants and needs. Lani was patient and offered great suggestions that made me feel more comfortable about what I was getting--namely, a superior, easy-to-clean, pipe, gummies (goodbye bubbler!) and a nighttime indica for winding down. I asked a lot of questions, but she was ever patient. It was my first visit to Nectar and won't be my last!read full review
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery20.2 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
- RECMedcare Farms27.4 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I decided to give Medcare a visit yesterday since I was in the area, and boy I’m glad I did. The staff was awesome, and they had some fire products in there. Taylor helped me out and introduced me to some new brands. I also received a promo preroll from sluggers, fireeeee!! This will be my new go to spot. Super friendly staff, very helpful and for informative of some of the new brands I was introduced to. The showroom is immaculate, very clean and very inviting…the waterfall on the wall is dope!! I’ll be back…(in my terminator voice)read full review
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