Dispensaries with military discounts in Laguna Beach, California
Results 1-30 of 538
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECToasty2 dealsDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
I've only used Toasty because of their Stiiizy deals and customer service. Their delivery drivers are nice and extremely communicative with ETAs. I had an issue with a bad Stiiizy pod and called Toasty about it, I wish I got the lady's name on the phone that helped me, but she was super helpful and I received a replacement within 45 mins. 10/10read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECHigh Seas | Cannabis BoutiqueDeliveryPickup10.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Can't even leave website feedback for Leafly because it bugs. This review is for Leafly delivery. Never using Leafly again, they hide fees and deals. I was under the assumption my order was 90 bucks plus tax and ended up being charged 22$ more when the order got here. Wasn't able to tip because of it. Will be using High Seas website for my future orders since they are upfront and legit with the amount. Good product selection. Don't trust Leafly.com to do it for you, shophighseas is better and accurate.read full review
- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery7 dealsDeliveryPickup13.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECCatalyst - Downtown Long Beach (DTLB)16 dealsPickup28.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
Great selection from all different price ranges, always a good deal Rob and Mike were very helpful. Mike knows the best product and you can really ask him anything about anything. Rob is a very kind gentleman as well as Christian to and I just want to give a shout out to the front desk for always being very kind to All guest.read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Cherry27 dealsPickup28.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Review Highlights “I was pleased to discover that this place had opened only a few blocks from my house.” in 2 reviews “The staff is super friendly and attentive, especially sam and angie.” in 3 reviews “DAVID was thee most helpful and knowledgeable budtender!” in 4 reviews Location & Hours Map 5227 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803 Mon 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Tue 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Wed 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Thu 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Fri 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Sat 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Open now Sun 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Edit business info Amenities and More Bike Parking Masks required Staff wears masks Accepts Credit Cards Street Parking Wheelchair Accessible Help Improve Yelp Does this business have EV charging stations available? About the Business Catalyst Cannabis Belmont is a locally owned and operated cannabis dispensary operating out of Long Beach, CA and serving the surrounding areas. We specialize in vape cartridges, THC products, CBD products and more We take great pride in the quality of our work and our exceptional custo… Ask the Community Ask a question Q: You guys carry the new west coast cure vape pens? A: No answers yet. Answer this question Recommended Reviews Your trust is our top concern, so businesses can't pay to alter or remove their reviews. Learn more. Search within reviews Search within reviews Yelp Sort Ian B. Kapolei, HI 9369 4/16/2022 This is a review done in contemplation and reflection of what is happening in todays market, and that we should love people that show love. It's all my opinion and my opinion is showin love. I've had the opportunity to see catalyst and the two stores that I'm familiar with grow and sustain the community around me through Covid with the cannabis and medicine they needed with love. Through the kindness commitment and love of the owners and community patrons of Catalyst, Anna and Elliot as well as their supporters, friends and investors to provide the community with the nutrition that they need. These individuals have made a commitment to do what is right by providing services for the people in the form of a variety of medicines and nutrition for people to enjoy to open their minds, hearts and spirits in a time of great trial. I wax poetic because it is heroic to take on these advocacy's for people when others will not. I want to thank catalyst and its community for the upright expression of cannabis in it's sacred stewardship to allow it to support, heal and help the people at prices that are reasonable, orientated towards the community, and well-being of not only the community , also the plant itself and all those involved with it. I appreciate and leave this review of Catalyst as a culture and a movement because I see the love that is there and what they are doing for the community and each other. for me love is an expression of the sacred and I feel that this plant is sacred because of the love that it holds and it shares. So I invite you to invest in cannabis at Catalyst and with the people that they express and share their same morals, values and love. Short story Buy your weed here. It's good vibes. This will be the first of many post appreciating these beautiful spirits. I'm gonna use my voice to show love. I invite you to do the same. Bless bless so much love and success.read full review
- MED & RECNectar - Costa Mesa10.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I watched Nectar being readied for opening earlier in the year. I was impressed with how attractive the storefront is and its proximity to home, which is always a plus for me. The attendant at the front desk was very friendly and helpful and Lani, the salesperson who helped me, was knowledgeable and kind. As an "old school user", I needed some guidance on products suited to my particular wants and needs. Lani was patient and offered great suggestions that made me feel more comfortable about what I was getting--namely, a superior, easy-to-clean, pipe, gummies (goodbye bubbler!) and a nighttime indica for winding down. I asked a lot of questions, but she was ever patient. It was my first visit to Nectar and won't be my last!read full review
- MED & RECMedMen - Santa Ana12.6 mi away
I came in with my aunt who only speaks Spanish . I was a little nervous because I speak little Spanish and was afraid I wouldn’t be able to translate but an associate was able to help translate and get products we where looking for . Thank you for being so patient brandy !!Will be returning soon.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.