Pet friendly dispensaries in Laguna Beach, California
Results 1-30 of 388
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECToasty2 dealsDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
I've only used Toasty because of their Stiiizy deals and customer service. Their delivery drivers are nice and extremely communicative with ETAs. I had an issue with a bad Stiiizy pod and called Toasty about it, I wish I got the lady's name on the phone that helped me, but she was super helpful and I received a replacement within 45 mins. 10/10read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECHigh Seas | Cannabis BoutiqueDeliveryPickup10.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Can't even leave website feedback for Leafly because it bugs. This review is for Leafly delivery. Never using Leafly again, they hide fees and deals. I was under the assumption my order was 90 bucks plus tax and ended up being charged 22$ more when the order got here. Wasn't able to tip because of it. Will be using High Seas website for my future orders since they are upfront and legit with the amount. Good product selection. Don't trust Leafly.com to do it for you, shophighseas is better and accurate.read full review
- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery7 dealsDeliveryPickup13.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECMMD - Long BeachDeliveryPickup28.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
First time visit I was impressed. I came with one product in mind. Alejandro (Alex) suggested another after a brief conversation with me. I'm so glad he did, a great tip. The entire staff was friendly from the receptionist to the bud tender. Even the security guards didn't look like they were having a bad day as most do.read full review
- MED & RECNectar - Costa Mesa10.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I watched Nectar being readied for opening earlier in the year. I was impressed with how attractive the storefront is and its proximity to home, which is always a plus for me. The attendant at the front desk was very friendly and helpful and Lani, the salesperson who helped me, was knowledgeable and kind. As an "old school user", I needed some guidance on products suited to my particular wants and needs. Lani was patient and offered great suggestions that made me feel more comfortable about what I was getting--namely, a superior, easy-to-clean, pipe, gummies (goodbye bubbler!) and a nighttime indica for winding down. I asked a lot of questions, but she was ever patient. It was my first visit to Nectar and won't be my last!read full review
- MED & RECMedMen - Santa Ana12.6 mi away
I came in with my aunt who only speaks Spanish . I was a little nervous because I speak little Spanish and was afraid I wouldn’t be able to translate but an associate was able to help translate and get products we where looking for . Thank you for being so patient brandy !!Will be returning soon.read full review
- MED & RECCookies - Santa Ana12.6 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
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