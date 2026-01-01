Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Lake Elsinore, California
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- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup10.0 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery19.4 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins33.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup55.8 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery35.4 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
- MED & RECJungle Boys - Pomona38.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great environment placed an order online and called to verify. Once I arrived there was a lot of parking and there was security at the front entrance. The lady was nice when she helped me with the online order and it was a great deal getting the RS1000 vaporizer and NY Zoo for a first time gift too!read full review
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