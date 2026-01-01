Dispensaries with military discounts in Laytonville, California
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- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Ukiah Dispensary2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins40.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I live almost directly behind this store. I needed something tonight so I walked over to get something. The website says they're open until 8. I got to their gate at 7:48. The gate was already locked and chained. I don't know about you, but when a store says it closes at 8 I expect them to still be open at 7:48. I need a pot store that realizes that lots of people buy their weed in the evening...read full review
- RECHigh Way56.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
From entering the store, the vibe is positive and relaxing. Having anxiety, being comfortable is important to me. The staff is beyond friendly, supportive, and very knowledgeable of products and spot-on with recommendations. I appreciate how they listen and don't rush you. They make you feel welcome like you are long friends. I appreciate how they are local with great products at an affordable price. They are always getting in the newest and unique products you will see around. High Way has helped my dog's issues as well as provide me with great products. Thank you for everything.read full review
- MED & RECPacific Paradise2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins87.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Shopping here feels like being a kid visiting your friend’s house whose mom is kind of scared/anxious of you being in her house but will never actually say she thinks you’re weird out loud. Like she’s still really nice and includes you despite the concerned looks she gives you that see from the corner of your eye every once in a while. 10/10 this place is my go to.read full review
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup134.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins138.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- RECDUBE Delivery - Bay AreaDeliveryClosed until 9am PT
I have to give these guys 5 stars across the board. I moved to the area recently, so I tried out a lot of other shops, ordered from different apps, etc. Over the last three months or so, DUBE is where I consistently go back to over and over. Out of about 5 or 6 orders I have placed with DUBE, 5 of those orders, I got at least one free product as a promotional item. One time they were late to accept my delivery order and gave me two pre-rolls and a 0.5-gram pax pod as an apology, on top of what I was already getting. I have never experienced such great customer care and service. Not to mention, every one of their drivers has been some of the nicest and friendliest down-to-earth people I have ever spoken to in regards to a delivery. Personally, I have a lot of anxiety in social situations, so that is something I value. Plus, it was just nice to be greeted by friendly faces with such calming demeanors. I wish I could give you 10 stars! Thank you, DUBE, for being awesome.read full review
- RECLeo's World1 dealPickup in under 30 mins147.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
- MED & RECBud Bros - Cave Junction1 dealDeliveryPickup171.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup177.7 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Triangle Dispensary- Talent1 dealPickup in under 30 mins180.4 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
Nice solid selection, I'm mostly after carts and the occasional edible - also have some specific preferences or curiosities due to unique health issues. As someone who is new to the legal market after years of not smoking, and who often has some challenging questions, I've found some budtenders here struggling to direct me at times. A lot of new faces with varying degrees of knowledge here.. though there are some extremely well informed tenders that I'm grateful to learn from as I shop.read full review
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