Dispensaries with student discounts in Lee Vining, California
Results 1-30 of 224
All Dispensary results
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins173.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins253.4 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup273.2 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup273.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup279.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery9 dealsDeliveryPickup280.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.